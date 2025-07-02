'We hope to welcome Amarnath yatris to full state next time,' says J-K deputy CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday said the National Conference-led government hopes to greet the Amarnath yatris in a full-fledged state next time. Choudhary made the remark as he, along with NC MLA Sajad Shaheen and District Development Council Chairperson Ramban Shamshad Shan, received the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims in Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir valley. The first batch of 5,892 yatris was flagged off from the yatra base camp in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha this morning.

The batch has reached Kashmir valley, from where the 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high shrine will commence on July 3. ''Today, we are welcoming them (pilgrims) to a Union Territory. But we pray to Bhole Shankar (lord Shiva) to be kind and listen to our collective yearning so that the next time these pilgrims come, we welcome them not in a UT, but in a full-fledged state,'' the deputy chief minister told reporters. Choudhary said there was some delay in the departure of the pilgrims as the Lt Governor had organised a special puja for the pilgrims' safety. ''This is what we have heard and we are also praying to Bhole Nath that the wishes of the people of J&K and the pilgrims coming from within and outside the country should be fulfilled,'' he said. ''There is a festival...we are standing in Banal, where Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs have come together to welcome the pilgrims. This is the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, its brotherhood and hospitality,'' Choudhary added. The minister said the security forces and civil administration are on the job to ensure a smooth yatra.

''Lt Governor is looking at the security aspect of the yatra, but the rest of the arrangements, like water and electricity, are in the hands of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and there will be no carelessness,'' he said. ''The yatra will be successful and peaceful,'' he said, adding, the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country are brave and not scared of bullets and bombs. ''J&K is a border state, and we have always stood for our country, standing behind our soldiers. I am here to give a message to the people that Jammu and Kashmir is as beautiful and safe as any other region in the country. We stand with our countrymen and they should feel at home in J&K,'' Choudhary said. Asked about certain restrictions put in place on the movement of the people during the movement of the pilgrim convoy from Jammu to Kashmir, the deputy chief minister said he will take up the issue with the chief minister and try to find a solution. ''We do not want anyone to face problems. There are sick, there are students who have to go to their schools and colleges, people need to move between Jammu and Srinagar,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)