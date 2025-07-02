BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya files nomination for president of party's West Bengal unit

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, on Wednesday, filed nomination for the post of West Bengal BJP President. The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari and the present West Bengal BJP Chief and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar were present, accompanying Bhattacharya.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said that the party leadership asked him to file a nomination, which he followed. "I have nothing to say right now. The process is still underway. It has not concluded yet. Party leadership told me to file a nomination, and I did that. Result is yet to come," he said.

Reacting to Bhattacharya's nomination, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh emphasised that their sole mission is to remove the Trinamool Congress government in the 2026 assembly elections. "As of now, the information I have is that Samik is the sole candidate. But the process is still ongoing. This time, we have to remove the Trinamool government. TMC must be removed for the sake of the state's welfare. We want to come to power, and that's why we are all working together," Ghosh said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "We are very happy. Samik is our senior leader. He has many years of experience. We will fight the 2026 battle under the leadership of Shamik Da.Our party is ideology-based, not leader-based. We aim to establish Modi ji's government here." Another party leader, Jagannath Sarkar, said that the BJP is always ready for elections.

"After what Mamata has done to Bengal, the government definitely needs to change now," he said. BJP leader Nitish Pramanik asserted, "This is just a procedure. We will work under the leadership of whoever becomes the new President."

Meanwhile, in the Kolkata gang rape case, the Alipore court on Tuesday sent three main accused in the gangrape case at a Kolkata law college to police custody till July 8. The Court also sent the security guard, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4. The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8, and the security guard, Pinaki, will be in custody until July 4.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal. Five days later, on June 30, the Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)