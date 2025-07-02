Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:10 IST
Maharashtra: Opposition demands apology from Lonikar for remarks against farmers
The Maharashtra assembly was on Wednesday adjourned for ten minutes following a ruckus as the opposition demanded apology from former minister Babanrao Lonikar for his remarks against farmers.

A video where the BJP leader is heard saying that farmers should not criticise the government as they have been recipients of the government's largesse in many ways had gone viral a few days ago.

Opposition MLAs led by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray demanded that Lonikar tender an apology. He denied making any offensive statement. ''I am being accused of something I never said. This is all politically motivated,'' he told the House.

But Wadettiwar, Thackeray and other opposition MLAs refused to accept his claim and insisted on his unconditional apology.

As Lonikar stood his ground, the opposition MLAs shouted slogans. Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for ten minutes.

Lonikar has been under fire over a speech he made at an event in Jalna district last week. ''We have given them (farmers) clothes, shoes, phones, yet they criticise us. PM Modi gave Rs 6,000 for sowing, the state gives the rest. We give money to others, their sisters and daughters, pension to (their) fathers,'' he had said.

