Alliance for Justice: Reviving Historic Ties in Azamgarh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed the historical alliance between his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram for social justice. Celebrating this legacy at the inauguration of the party's new office in Azamgarh, Akhilesh highlighted the significance of ideological unity in combating rising adversities.

Reflecting on Mulayam Singh's fond connection with Azamgarh, Akhilesh expressed gratitude to the local populace for their unwavering support. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's infrastructure and policies, accusing them of sidelining constitutional ideals like reservation and secularism, especially during election times.

In response to rising social inequalities, Akhilesh advocated for a caste census and unity under the 'PDA' (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) banner, promoting the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and other socialist leaders. He urged a focus on broader social alliances to secure justice and political power amidst growing caste-based discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)