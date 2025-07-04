UPDATE 1-Trump visits Iowa to kick off America's 250th anniversary after tax-cut bill passes

Buoyed by passage of his sweeping tax-cut and spending bill,

President Donald Trump heads to Iowa on Thursday to kick off celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary next year with heartland voters who helped him win a second term. Trump was due to land in Iowa hours after the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved his signature tax-cut measure, which will fund the Republican president's second-term domestic agenda and take away millions of Americans' health insurance.

White House officials hailed the bill's passage as a major victory, saying it would fuel an economic boom for Americans. Trump will deliver a campaign-style speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, a familiar stop for presidential candidates in the early primary state. Trump won Iowa by 13 percentage points in the 2024 election.

"Significant parts of the speech will, of course, be celebrating the passage of this bill, and it's just a beautiful thing," said one senior White House official, who was not authorized to speak publicly. In remarks mixing patriotism and policy, Trump will aim to reassure Iowa's voters that his administration is defending their interests and delivering tangible results, according to a person with knowledge of the speech.

Trump's trade policies have whipsawed agricultural communities in Iowa, creating economic uncertainty and testing loyalties. Iowa farmers have been hit hard, especially with China's retaliatory tariffs slashing soybean exports and prices. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday announcing his trip, Trump called Iowa "one of my favorite places in the world."

"I'll also tell you some of the GREAT things I've already done on Trade, especially as it relates to Farmers. You are going to be very happy with what I say," Trump said. Farmers were hit hard by Trump's trade war with China during his first term, although he largely kept their support by doling out historic sums of money to offset a drop in farm exports amid trade disputes with China, Mexico and Canada.

At recent Republican town halls in Iowa, tensions flared as farmers and constituents pressed congressional leaders, including Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, to push back against Trump's tariffs against most trading partners. The law that passed on Thursday funds Trump's immigration crackdown, makes his 2017 tax cuts permanent and delivers new tax breaks that he promised during his 2024 campaign.

The package also cuts health and food safety net programs and eliminates many green energy incentives. It would add $3.4 trillion to the nation's $36.2 trillion debt, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. A second senior White House official said many provisions of the law were popular, including tougher border enforcement, modernized air traffic control and elimination of taxes on tips.

Some Republicans worry that deep cuts to the Medicaid health program in the bill will hurt the party's prospects in the 2026 midterm elections.

