Netanyahu on first visit to Israeli kibbutz ravaged in Hamas attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israel's Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza Strip on Thursday for the first time since Hamas militants penetrated the border and killed or kidnapped nearly one in four residents nearly 21 months ago.

Facing scrutiny over his government's failure to prevent the assault and mass protests demanding the return of hostages still held in Gaza, Netanyahu and his wife Sara were met with both loud protests and hugs but also deep concern from everyone. "I feel a deep commitment – first of all to ensure the return of all of our hostages, all of them. There are still 20 who are alive and there are also those who are deceased, and we will bring them all back," Netanyahu said.

During a tour of the kibbutz devastation, he promised to help it rebuild. On Monday, Netanyahu will meet President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas that would include a phased release of hostages.

The October 7, 2023, raid on Israel by Palestinian gunmen of the militant group was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust in World War Two. The gunmen crossed the Gaza border to attack Nir Oz and other targets. That day, Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was taken hostage and is believed to be alive in Gaza, had previously accused Netanyahu of choosing his own political survival over ending the war. On Thursday, she hugged him.

Afterwards, she wrote on X that she had emphasised with him her concern for her son's worsening muscular dystrophy. "I stressed to him that he has a mandate from the people of Israel to reach a comprehensive agreement for the return of all 50 hostages, the living and the fallen. Now is the time for action," she wrote.

Israel's military assault has since killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry says, while displacing most of the enclave's more than 2 million people, triggering widespread hunger and leaving much of the territory in ruins. (Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by David Gregorio)

