Assam’s investment opportunities, tea trade, tourism potential showcased in New York

Investment opportunities in trade and tourism potential of Assam were presented to industry leaders in New York, with a special B2B Buyer-Seller meet on Assam Tea, officials said.

The Indian Consulate in the American city hosted the two events, it said in its official X handle on Thursday.

"@IndiainNewYork hosted a Roundtable on Business & Investment Opportunities in Assam with @USISPForum," it said.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-governmental organisation working towards building a strategic partnership between India and the US.

Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota and Consul General Binaya S Pradhan shared their insights with industry leaders in the meet, the X post said.

"The event highlighted Assam's immense potential in trade, tourism, and investment," it added, thanking chef Vikas Khanna for attending the meet and sharing his remarks.

Another B2B Buyer-Seller meet was also held at the Consulate, showcasing the rich legacy and global potential of Assam Tea, another post in the consulate general's account said.

"In a series of events for celebration of 200 years of Assam Tea, @IndiainNewYork organised a meeting for major producers and suppliers of Assam Tea with prominent Tea buyers of the US," it said.

Kota and the Consul (Trade) attended the event, and provided the details and specialty of Assam tea.

Secretary of the Indian Tea Association Arijit Raha provided the historical perspective of India-US tea trade and introduced all the Indian tea companies.

"Tea tasting sessions were also organised where tea experts and tea sommeliers gave the tea experience to the attendees. The event fostered valuable connections between Indian producers and US buyers, strengthening trade ties," the post on X added.

