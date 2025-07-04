Trump told Zelenskiy he wants to help with air defense, Axios reports

U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday he wants to help his country with air defense after escalating attacks from Russia, Axios reported, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official and a source with knowledge of the call.

The call lasted around 40 minutes, the sources said. Trump told Zelenskiy he would check what U.S. weapons due to be sent to Ukraine, if any, had been put on hold, one source said, according to Axios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)