Divided by politics, united by Marathi cause: Raj, Uddhav set to share stage at 'victory' rally

After two decades, the estranged Thackeray cousins -- Uddhav and Raj -- will share public stage and jointly hold a ''mega victory gathering'' on Saturday in Mumbai to celebrate the Maharashtra government's roll back of the three-language policy in primary schools.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, whose parties are known to aggressively push the cause of Marathi identity and language, are coming together one one stage just ahead of the local body polls, including the cash rich Mumbai civic corporation.

The last time the two cousins shared the stage was during the election campaign of Malvan assembly bypoll in 2005 after former chief minister Narayan Rane had quit the undivided Shiv Sena. Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena shortly in the same year and floated the MNS in 2006.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have jointly organised the ''victory'' gathering at the NSCI Dome in central Mumbai's Worli, which also happens to be in the assembly constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The two parties have urged other political outfits who have protested against making Hindi ''compulsory'' in primary schools, and also people from the field of literature, art to participate in the gathering.

The victory celebration is being held at a time when MNS activists were caught on camera assaulting a footstall owner for not speaking in Marathi, while two persons were made to apologise to a man in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare for allegedly assaulting him.

Although both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have decided not to use any party's flag, banners, poll symbol, hoardings and scarf during the event, the political messaging is evident at a time when they are witnessing diminishing electoral influence after their dismal performance in the 2024 state assembly polls. The Sena (UBT) won 20 assembly seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

The Congress, an ally of the Sena (UBT), will not be a part of the victory celebration, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, but maintained his party supports the protest against making Hindi ''mandatory'' for students of Classes 1-5.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who is allied with the Congress and the Sena (UBT) under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) banner, told reporters in Pune on Thursday that he will not attend the event due to prior commitments.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil told PTI that his party's working president Supriya Sule, party MLA Jitendra Awhad or either of them will attend the celebration. He said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had called him to invite the NCP (SP) for the event.

On ground, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS cadres were charged up for the event considering their top leaders will come together for the first time in two decades for such an event.

On June 29, amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from Classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet withdrew two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy. On the same day, the Sena UBT and MNS leaders' had burnt copies of the GR and had planned a ''mega'' protest march on July 5.

Uddhav and Raj had then said the government blinked after witnessing the unity of Maharashtrians and did not want them to come together. Claiming victory, both decided to hold a victory celebration on the same day.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid a backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language.

The move was criticised by the Opposition parties -- Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP (SP)- which dubbed it the ''imposition'' of Hindi on Maharashtra.

Adjoining Thane city witnessed a wave of celebration and symbolic unity on Friday as MNS and Sena (UBT) workers jointly distributed sweets on the rally-eve.

To mark the occasion and celebrate the growing bonhomie between the two warring cousins, activists distributed 'laddoos' to citizens at major junctions in the city accompanied with traditional drum beats, music, and cheers.

Wearing party caps and waving flags, workers stationed themselves in front of large hoardings of the Thackeray cousins and handed out sweets to motorists and pedestrians alike.

In a parallel development, members of the Koli community came together in prayer, holding a special pooja at the Aai Ekvira Temple in Louiswadi, Thane. The event was a symbolic gesture to pray for unity between the Thackeray cousins.

