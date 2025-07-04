Sanjeev Arora assumes charge as Punjab Cabinet minister

Sanjeev Arora on Friday assumed charge as Punjab Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs Minister at Punjab Civil Secretariat here.

After assuming the charge, Arora said he will perform his duty with utmost devotion and dedication and leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

Arora was accompanied by his family members.

He was welcomed by Cabinet Ministers Balbir Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLAs Rupinder Singh Happy, Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and Narinder Kaur Bharaj.

The newly elected Ludhiana West MLA was on Thursday inducted as a Cabinet minister as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann effected a Cabinet reshuffle.

Arora was elected as an MLA in the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll after defeating Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

