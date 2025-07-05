Left Menu

Thackeray Unity: A New Dawn for Marathi Identity

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunite after 20 years to guide the Marathi community at a joint rally in Worli, rejecting imposed Hindi language policies. This move marks a significant cultural victory for the Marathi people, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister promising strict legal action against language-based violence.

In a landmark event aimed at unifying the Marathi community, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are set to share the stage after a two-decade separation. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders are coming together at a rally in Worli to articulate their vision for the Marathi Manush, following the Maharashtra government's reversal on mandatory Hindi language policies.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut highlighted the importance of the event, stating that it is a significant occasion for Maharashtra. Raut emphasized the cultural victory against the imposition of Hindi, describing the day as a festival for Marathi people across the state. This joint appearance of the Thackeray leaders underscores a renewed focus on regional unity and identity.

In response to the growing linguistic tensions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a committee to re-evaluate the state's three-language policy. Fadnavis issued a stern warning against any language-based violence, asserting that the government would not tolerate any such acts. Legal actions have already been initiated against those inciting language-related disputes, signaling that the state administration is firm in maintaining peace and harmony.

