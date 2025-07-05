Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Escalate

The Congress in Kerala demands Health Minister Veena George's resignation over alleged inefficiencies following a fatal incident at Kottayam Medical College. Amidst protests by the Congress and BJP, the government faces criticism of corruption and mismanagement in the health department. Chief Minister Vijayan defends his minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:58 IST
Political Turmoil in Kerala: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political landscape is engulfed in turmoil as the Congress demands the resignation of Health Minister Veena George. Protests erupted after a devastating incident at Kottayam Medical College, wherein part of the building collapsed, resulting in the death of a woman.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others accuse George of inefficiency and demand accountability, leading mass protest rallies outside government offices across the state. The protests intensified as Congress and BJP members joined forces, labeling the incident nearly equivalent to murder.

Despite facing severe criticism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his government's position, pledging enhanced safety measures to prevent future tragedies while dismissing opposition claims of political conspiracy. The situation continues to escalate, with the opposition maintaining pressure for ministerial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025