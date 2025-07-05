Political Turmoil in Kerala: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Escalate

Kerala's political landscape is engulfed in turmoil as the Congress demands the resignation of Health Minister Veena George. Protests erupted after a devastating incident at Kottayam Medical College, wherein part of the building collapsed, resulting in the death of a woman.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others accuse George of inefficiency and demand accountability, leading mass protest rallies outside government offices across the state. The protests intensified as Congress and BJP members joined forces, labeling the incident nearly equivalent to murder.

Despite facing severe criticism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his government's position, pledging enhanced safety measures to prevent future tragedies while dismissing opposition claims of political conspiracy. The situation continues to escalate, with the opposition maintaining pressure for ministerial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)