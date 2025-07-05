Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Vows Accountability in Businessman’s Murder Case

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha promises strict action against officials deemed irresponsible following the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka. Prashant Kishor criticizes the state of law and order under Nitish Kumar's government, drawing parallels with past administrations. A Special Investigation Team is tasked with probing the incident.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha (Photo/ANI).
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha declared on Saturday that officials who failed to take decisive action in connection with the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna will be held responsible. Sinha criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal and expressed concern over officials allegedly 'nurtured' during what he termed the 'Jungle Raj' era.

Addressing reporters, Sinha emphasized government oversight on officials and assured compensation for the victim's family. "We are scrutinizing officials influenced by past administrations. Irresponsible conduct will face consequences," he stated, suggesting potential enforcement actions like property seizures and police encounters.

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, attacked both current and past governments for deteriorating law and order, likening Nitish Kumar's rule to Lalu Yadav's regime. He pointed to rampant criminal and official misconduct, citing recent shootings as evidence. Meanwhile, Bihar Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe Khemka's murder.

