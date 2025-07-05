A U.S. judge has authorized imminent deportations of eight migrants to South Sudan following legal dismissals of their appeals. This decision comes amid Independence Day court sessions, emphasizing the urgency and complexity of immigration issues within the U.S.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hints at potential re-election plans for 2026, aiming for unprecedented political stability through another presidential term. This announcement was made during an event in Rio de Janeiro, drawing significant attention to Brazil's political landscape.

The European Union is taking precautionary measures to counter potential geopolitical threats by stockpiling critical minerals. This initiative highlights the EU's proactive stance amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and environmental concerns, as reported by the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)