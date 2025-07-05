Madhya Pradesh Quota Clash: BJP and Congress Battle Over OBC Reservations
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress are embroiled in a dispute over a 27% reservation for OBCs. The BJP blames Congress for legal hurdles, while Congress plans protests. The Congress accuses the BJP of inaction, emphasizing their commitment to OBC welfare and planning a caste census for empowerment.
- Country:
- India
The contentious issue of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has sparked a fierce political battle in Madhya Pradesh between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of creating legal hurdles that stalled the quota's implementation. Meanwhile, MP Congress leaders, backed by Rahul Gandhi, are gearing up for protests in the Bundelkhand region to pressure the BJP into action.
As legal proceedings continue, with extensive hearings at various courts, the Congress is accusing the BJP of stalling and misusing resources. The debate intensifies over the best approach to empowering OBCs and political accountability regarding their welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Congress Push for Expanded Reservations Sparks Constitutional Debate
YSR Congress and TDP Face Off Amid Provocative Slogan Controversy
Congress Celebrates President Murmu's Birthday with Warm Wishes
Congress Urges DOD to Tighten Vetting on Defense Contractors Amid CCP Concerns
Naidu Urges Congress to Apologize for 1975 Emergency