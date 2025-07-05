Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Quota Clash: BJP and Congress Battle Over OBC Reservations

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress are embroiled in a dispute over a 27% reservation for OBCs. The BJP blames Congress for legal hurdles, while Congress plans protests. The Congress accuses the BJP of inaction, emphasizing their commitment to OBC welfare and planning a caste census for empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh Quota Clash: BJP and Congress Battle Over OBC Reservations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious issue of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has sparked a fierce political battle in Madhya Pradesh between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of creating legal hurdles that stalled the quota's implementation. Meanwhile, MP Congress leaders, backed by Rahul Gandhi, are gearing up for protests in the Bundelkhand region to pressure the BJP into action.

As legal proceedings continue, with extensive hearings at various courts, the Congress is accusing the BJP of stalling and misusing resources. The debate intensifies over the best approach to empowering OBCs and political accountability regarding their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025