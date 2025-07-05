Madhya Pradesh Quota Clash: BJP and Congress Battle Over OBC Reservations

The contentious issue of a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has sparked a fierce political battle in Madhya Pradesh between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of creating legal hurdles that stalled the quota's implementation. Meanwhile, MP Congress leaders, backed by Rahul Gandhi, are gearing up for protests in the Bundelkhand region to pressure the BJP into action.

As legal proceedings continue, with extensive hearings at various courts, the Congress is accusing the BJP of stalling and misusing resources. The debate intensifies over the best approach to empowering OBCs and political accountability regarding their welfare.

