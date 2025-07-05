Congress Accuses BJP of Election Delays, Plans Statewide Agitation

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led state government, accusing it of intentionally delaying local body and panchayat elections. The Congress claims the government is misusing constitutional provisions to dodge public scrutiny and avoid accountability for local development failures.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, leaders accused the BJP of deploying similar tactics as they allegedly did in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. Following the strategy session, party officials resolved to escalate activism across the state, including appointing booth-level agents to oversee voter list revisions.

The Congress plans to protest statewide against the alleged breach of constitutional amendments that require elections every five years. Meanwhile, the state leadership is praised for its robust grassroots network. Preparations for upcoming elections and new headquarters in Jaipur are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)