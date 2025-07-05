Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Election Delays, Plans Statewide Agitation

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee accused the BJP-led state government of delaying local elections, alleging misuse of constitutional provisions. Congress leaders resolved to launch a statewide agitation demanding timely elections, citing tactics similar to those in other states, and emphasizing the need to prevent subversion of the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led state government, accusing it of intentionally delaying local body and panchayat elections. The Congress claims the government is misusing constitutional provisions to dodge public scrutiny and avoid accountability for local development failures.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, leaders accused the BJP of deploying similar tactics as they allegedly did in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. Following the strategy session, party officials resolved to escalate activism across the state, including appointing booth-level agents to oversee voter list revisions.

The Congress plans to protest statewide against the alleged breach of constitutional amendments that require elections every five years. Meanwhile, the state leadership is praised for its robust grassroots network. Preparations for upcoming elections and new headquarters in Jaipur are also underway.

