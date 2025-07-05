Youth Congress Paving Employment Path in Bihar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced a job fair to be held in Patna on July 19, aimed at providing employment opportunities for Bihar's youth as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections.

During a press conference, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib criticized the NDA governments for what he described as negligence in addressing unemployment. He emphasized this initiative as part of Rahul Gandhi's vision to improve youth employment.

Following successful job fairs in Jaipur and Delhi, the Patna event will see over 120 companies participating, with expectations that over 5,000 youths will secure jobs on the spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)