Historic Thackeray Reunion: Political Waves in Maharashtra

Maharashtra witnessed a political milestone as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared a stage after two decades. CM Devendra Fadnavis, credited for uniting the Thackeray cousins, hailed the event as a blessing from Bal Thackeray. Amid joint celebrations, linguistic and Hindutva discussions stirred further political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:33 IST
Historic Thackeray Reunion: Political Waves in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed that the reunion of the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, on a public stage was blessed by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The event marked the first such occurrence in nearly two decades, drawing considerable attention and speculation.

During the rally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray aimed criticisms at Fadnavis, noting that he achieved what the late Balasaheb Thackeray could not—bringing the estranged Thackeray brothers together. Fadnavis humorously acknowledged the credit, expressing gratitude towards Raj Thackeray for recognizing his role.

Beneath the celebratory atmosphere, the rally spotlighted ongoing language debates in Maharashtra. Fadnavis emphasized the comprehensive nature of Hindutva, advocating for both Marathi pride and a wider inclusivity. The joint rally, however, underscored the centrality of regional identity amidst evolving political alliances.

