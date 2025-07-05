Ajit Pawar Elected Chairman Amid Controversy at Maharashtra Sugar Mill

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was elected as the chairman of the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill in Baramati, Pune district. This election comes after the Nilkantheshwar panel, supported by the NCP chief, claimed a sweeping victory, securing 20 out of 21 seats.

Despite the decisive win, controversy marred Pawar's election as the sole director from the rival Sahakar Bachav panel, Chandrarao Taware, voiced objections. Taware argued that Pawar, elected in a non-sugarcane cultivator category, was ineligible to serve as chairman, citing a ruling by the Aurangabad bench of the High Court.

The polls became a prestige issue in Baramati, with Ajit Pawar conducting extensive campaigns and rallies. The election was viewed as a clash between Ajit Pawar and his uncle, NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar. Ultimately, the NCP (SP)-backed Baliraja Sahakar panel failed to secure any seats, finishing in third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)