Elon Musk's America Party: A Billionaire's Bid to Transform U.S. Politics

Elon Musk has announced the creation of the 'America Party,' signaling a potential rift with Donald Trump over a tax bill Musk argues could bankrupt the U.S. This move follows Musk's dissatisfaction with the current political system and could impact the Republican-Democratic stronghold in U.S. politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 05:08 IST
Tensions have escalated between former allies, Republican President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, culminating in Musk forming a new political party. Christened the 'America Party,' Musk aims to challenge the U.S. political status quo, citing concerns over a tax bill he believes will bankrupt the nation.

In a statement on his X platform, Musk declared his move after a poll indicated strong support for a new party. The billionaire, dissatisfied with Trump's tax and spending legislation, plans to challenge lawmakers who supported the bill, marking a significant shift from his previous role in government efficiency.

The clash could affect Republican prospects in the 2026 midterms, as Musk criticizes Trump's policies and threatens the traditional two-party system, despite the challenges inherent in such a substantial political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

