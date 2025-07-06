Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology Over COVID-19 Vaccine Heart Risk Claim

BJP demanded an apology from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after an expert panel found no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccinations to cardiac arrests. The BJP criticized Siddaramaiah's remarks as unfounded, arguing that major institutions have found no such connection. The call for an apology comes amid accusations of political motives.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for claims that COVID-19 vaccinations are causing heart attacks. An expert panel concluded that sudden cardiac deaths in the state, particularly in Hassan district, are due to multifactorial causes, not vaccination.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, denounced Siddaramaiah's remarks as baseless and politically motivated against vaccines developed during Prime Minister Modi's tenure. Institutions like the ICMR, NCDC, and AIIMS-Delhi have dismissed links between the vaccine and heart issues.

The committee, led by Dr. Ravindranath of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, found no correlation between COVID-19 vaccines and heart attacks, reinforcing findings by national agencies. Siddaramaiah's comments were criticized by BJP spokesperson Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

