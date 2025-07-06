Linguistic Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Amid Political Controversy

Maharashtra is embroiled in political tensions as Minister Ashish Shelar addressed incidents of violence targeting individuals based on their language. This follows attacks by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers against non-Marathi speakers in the state, exposing underlying linguistic divides.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, with significant influence in Maharashtra, has committed to safeguarding the cultural pride of Marathi speakers while ensuring the safety of non-Marathi residents. Shelar emphasized that linguistic identity should not evolve into a political battleground.

These incidents parallel rising concerns about discrimination, echoing fears of socio-cultural rifts being deepened by political maneuvering. The BJP's stance aims to resolve these tensions without compromising the state's diverse demographic fabric.