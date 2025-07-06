Political Turmoil Erupts: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Arrested Amidst Controversy

Gujarat's political scene has been roiled by the arrest of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, following an alleged attack during a taluka panchayat meeting. The incident occurred in Dediapada, where Vasava is accused of attempting to murder a taluka panchayat official.

Amidst the charged atmosphere, local authorities took preemptive measures to maintain order, enforcing restrictions on gatherings in the area. As Vasava stands behind bars, political tensions between the AAP and BJP flare, with the latter accused of using the arrest as political maneuvering.

AAP claims the arrest is politically motivated, citing BJP's anger over recent electoral losses to AAP, pointing to Visavadar as a flashpoint. With accusations and defenses being traded, the situation highlights growing discontent with the current political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)