BRICS Summit: A United Stand Against Terrorism

The BRICS nations, at their summit, unanimously condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and adopted a firm stance on a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The leaders issued the 'Rio de Janeiro Declaration,' addressing challenges like terrorism, West Asia issues, and international trade tensions, and emphasized the importance of state responsibility in combating terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:41 IST
The BRICS leaders, gathering for their summit in Brazil, have delivered a staunch denunciation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, reinforcing India's call for a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Their summit's first day saw a unified message against cross-border terrorism activities, reflecting a consolidated stance of the bloc.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 'Rio de Janeiro Declaration,' underscoring both a commitment to tackling global terror threats and concern over recent unilateral trade measures. The declaration called for consistent international efforts focused on both terrorism and evolving global trade challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi represented India at the summit, which also addressed the complexities of the West Asian situation and factors contributing to geopolitical fragmentation. The leaders reiterated their stance against tariff policies and voiced their concerns on the state of the Occupied Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

