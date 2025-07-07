High Hopes for Gaza Hostage Release as Trump Eyes Deal with Hamas

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that there is a significant possibility of reaching a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages in Gaza. This comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

The potential agreement, according to Trump, could involve the freedom of "quite a few hostages." His remarks were made to reporters before his flight back to Washington.

Trump's comments come just ahead of his scheduled White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where further discussions on Middle East peace are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)