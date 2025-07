BRICS Summit: Navigating Geopolitical Tensions Amid Tariff Wars

The recent BRICS summit showcased the bloc's stance on global economic and geopolitical issues, condemning increased tariffs and military actions in the Middle East, yet avoiding direct blame on U.S. President Donald Trump. The declaration took a veiled jab at inconsistent WTO rule tariffs, highlighting concerns over global trade disruptions.

The summit, hosted by Brazil, featured notable leader absences but remained significant in addressing various crises, including military tensions and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Iran's participation saw its foreign minister urging for accountability from Israel and the U.S. for their roles in regional conflicts.

BRICS, expanding with new member nations, aims for institutional development and trade relations amid Trump's threats of 100% tariffs. Despite internal challenges, the summit's focus on alternative economic partnerships provides emerging nations potential to counteract instability caused by tariff wars and geopolitical divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)