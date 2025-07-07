Left Menu

South Africa Denies Anti-American Stance Amidst BRICS Tensions

South Africa affirms its willingness to negotiate a trade deal with the United States despite accusations from President Donald Trump of aligning with anti-American policies through BRICS. Trade ministry spokesman Kaamil Alli highlighted constructive talks and reiterated South Africa's non-hostile stance towards America.

07-07-2025
South Africa has reiterated its commitment to negotiating a trade deal with the United States, clarifying its neutral stance amid accusations of anti-Americanism by President Donald Trump. Trump threatened additional tariffs on countries aligned with the BRICS grouping, which includes South Africa.

The president's remarks came during a summit in Brazil as he labeled the BRICS group 'anti-American.' However, South Africa, a member of this coalition, has been in discussions with Trump administration for a trade agreement since President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the White House in May.

Kaamil Alli, a spokesman for South Africa's trade ministry, confirmed that dialogues with the US remain positive. "We still await formal communication from the US regarding our trade deal, but our conversations remain constructive and fruitful," Alli told Reuters. "As we have communicated previously, we are not anti-American," Alli emphasized.

