Opposition United Against Controversial Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

The Indian National Congress, along with nine other parties, has filed a legal challenge against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, citing it as unconstitutional. The issue is alleged to potentially disenfranchise millions of voters. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case on July 10, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:24 IST
The Indian National Congress, alongside nine other opposition parties, has taken a stand against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing it as a blatant attempt to disenfranchise voters.

Claiming the revisions could deprive millions of their voting rights, the opposition coalition has approached the Supreme Court for intervention. The matter highlights alleged misconduct by the Election Commission, which has proceeded with the revisions without adequate transparency.

As legal proceedings continue, the political landscape in Bihar remains tense, with many citizens apprehensive about their voting rights. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on July 10, 2025, with hopes of addressing the contentious issue before upcoming elections.

