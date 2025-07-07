Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Rebuts Congress Criticism Over Mandi Disasters

Kangana Ranaut, MP from Mandi, responded to Congress criticism regarding her absence in the disaster-hit region of Himachal Pradesh. Visiting affected areas, she highlighted failures of the Congress government and called for climate change measures. Leaders met affected families; Ranaut emphasized her role as a connection to central government relief efforts.

Kangana Ranaut, the Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, has responded to Congress accusations of neglecting her constituency by criticizing the party for failing the people of Himachal Pradesh. During a visit to the disaster-stricken Pangloor village in Mandi, Ranaut expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress's handling of the recent crises.

Highlighting climate change as a significant threat, Ranaut urged for surveys of river beds and the relocation of residents in disaster-prone areas. The region has been devastated by flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, leaving 14 dead and 28 missing. Ranaut was joined by BJP leaders in addressing the affected families and assessing the damages.

Ranaut emphasized her role as a mediator between the state and central governments, countering Congress's claims of her indifference. She urged swift action by the state and mentioned that she swiftly informed central authorities to ensure relief efforts. Her comments followed Congress criticism and remarks by opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, who accused the Congress government of being 'unconcerned.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

