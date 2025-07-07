Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged 'Shauchmahal' Renovation Controversy

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta demands an unconditional apology from Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over allegations of excessive spending on Gupta's residence renovation. Yadav criticized the expenses, dubbing it 'Shauchmahal.' Gupta refuted these claims and called for greater respect for the Speaker's office.

In the latest political controversy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has responded strongly to allegations by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav concerning the renovation costs of his official residence.

Yadav claimed the expenses amounted to Rs 2.35 crore, with a significant portion allocated to bathrooms. He mockingly referred to Gupta's residence as 'Shauchmahal.'

Gupta's office has demanded a retraction and unconditional apology from Yadav, emphasizing the importance of respecting the Speaker's office and avoiding unfounded statements.

