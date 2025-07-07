Kangana Ranaut Challenges Congress Amidst Himachal Crisis

The Congress government is under fire for its handling of the recent Himachal Pradesh crisis, with Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut voicing strong criticism. After visiting the flood-hit Pangloor village, Ranaut accused the state government of failing its citizens amid accusations of her own absence from the constituency.

Labeling the government's response as inadequate, Ranaut cited climate change as a critical challenge, advocating for riverbed surveys and relocation initiatives. Her visit coincided with severe weather events that left 14 dead and 28 missing in Mandi district due to flash floods and landslides.

Ranaut, accompanied by BJP leaders, used her visit to contest Congress's claims and clarify her limited capacity as an MP. Highlighting her role as a liaison to the central government for assistance, she dismissed accusations of neglect as politicking while pledging continued support for relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)