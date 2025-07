Tragic End: Russian Transport Minister's Sudden Death

In a shocking turn of events, Roman Starovoyt, Russia's transport minister since May 2024, was discovered dead on Monday, shortly after his removal by President Vladimir Putin. The incident has been labeled as an apparent suicide by officials.

Starovoyt's abrupt dismissal followed a tumultuous weekend for Russian travelers, as airports across the nation confronted massive disruptions amid threats from Kyiv, grounding numerous flights during the peak vacation period.

Concurrently, Russia launched over 100 drones targeting civilian locations in Ukraine, intensifying the conflict. Ukrainian authorities reported at least 10 fatalities and 38 injuries, including three children, resulting from the assaults over the preceding day.

