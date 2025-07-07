Trump Defends Bolsonaro Amid Brazil's Political Turmoil
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly defended ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, asserting that Bolsonaro is the target of a 'witch hunt.' Bolsonaro faces charges in Brazil for allegedly plotting a coup to prevent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's presidency. Trump calls for Bolsonaro's judgment to happen through elections.
In a recent social media post, former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly defended ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, labeling the legal actions against him as a 'witch hunt.' This terminology mirrors the language Trump uses concerning his own political confrontations.
Bolsonaro, who maintained cordial relations with Trump during their respective terms, currently faces charges in Brazil. Authorities have accused him of orchestrating a plot to prevent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency in January 2023. The charges against Bolsonaro mark a significant chapter in Brazil's recent political drama.
Trump advocated for Bolsonaro's fate to be decided by Brazilian voters rather than the courts, emphasizing the democratic process. 'The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It's called an Election. LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!' Trump articulated in his online statement.
