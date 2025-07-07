Modi Strengthens Latin America Ties Amid BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-profile meetings with Latin American leaders at the BRICS summit, aimed at strengthening cooperation across various sectors. He met Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, discussing initiatives in critical minerals, digital technology, healthcare, and space exploration, promoting Bolivia as a valued Latin American partner.

Modi's talks with President Catacora emphasized the need to diversify trade linkages and mutually beneficial collaborations. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that both leaders recognized the potential in critical minerals and ongoing bilateral efforts such as Quick Impact Projects and capacity-building initiatives.

Separately, Modi met with Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi to explore collaboration in trade, technology, and defense. Both leaders reviewed bilateral relations, focusing on enhancing digital infrastructure, healthcare, and expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement. Modi also praised Uruguay's solidarity with India against terrorism and highlighted the cultural ties fostered by the popularity of Yoga.

(With inputs from agencies.)