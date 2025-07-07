Trump's Defense of Bolsonaro Sparks International Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly defended former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on social media, arguing that the charges against him constitute a 'witch hunt.' This term echoes Trump's own descriptions of his treatment by political rivals in the United States.

Bolsonaro stands accused in Brazil of plotting a coup to prevent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming office in January 2023. Trump insists that Bolsonaro's fate should be determined by the Brazilian electorate via democratic elections. In response, Brazil's current president, Lula, asserted the nation's autonomy, emphasizing that no external interference should influence its legal proceedings. He highlighted the importance of the rule of law.

The dispute coincides with Lula hosting the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, where Trump accused the group of pursuing 'anti-American policies.' Bolsonaro expressed gratitude for Trump's backing, labeling his trial 'political persecution.' Brazil's Supreme Court continues to scrutinize the coup allegations against Bolsonaro and seven others, as Bolsonaro denies orchestrating any government overthrow despite admitting to discussions about contesting electoral results.