Trial of Attacker Exposes Deep Divisions in Slovakia

The trial of Juraj C., a 72-year-old man who shot and seriously injured Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico last May, is set to commence on Tuesday. This shocking incident has further exposed and intensified the political and social schisms within the country.

Juraj C. is charged with terrorism, accused of attempting to incapacitate the government in an attack that has ignited fierce debates over Slovakia's political direction. If convicted by the Specialised Criminal Court, he could face life imprisonment.

Prime Minister Fico's policies, particularly his stance on Ukraine and media reforms, have been at the heart of the controversy, leading to significant public protests and discussions about Slovakia's future on the European stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)