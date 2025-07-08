Left Menu

Trial of Attacker Exposes Deep Divisions in Slovakia

The trial of 72-year-old Juraj C., who shot and seriously wounded Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, begins on Tuesday. Accused of terrorism, Juraj claims he acted due to policy disagreements. The incident has highlighted the political and social rift in Slovakia, particularly concerning relations with Russia and EU policies.

Updated: 08-07-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 04:30 IST
The trial of Juraj C., a 72-year-old man who shot and seriously injured Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico last May, is set to commence on Tuesday. This shocking incident has further exposed and intensified the political and social schisms within the country.

Juraj C. is charged with terrorism, accused of attempting to incapacitate the government in an attack that has ignited fierce debates over Slovakia's political direction. If convicted by the Specialised Criminal Court, he could face life imprisonment.

Prime Minister Fico's policies, particularly his stance on Ukraine and media reforms, have been at the heart of the controversy, leading to significant public protests and discussions about Slovakia's future on the European stage.

