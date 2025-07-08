Left Menu

Thai Cabinet Withdraws Controversial Casino Bill Amid Political Turmoil

Thailand's Cabinet withdrew a controversial bill to legalize casinos amid political upheaval caused by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's suspension. The bill, linked to economic growth, faced opposition despite potential tourism benefits. The government plans to reintroduce it after further public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:52 IST
Thai Cabinet Withdraws Controversial Casino Bill Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Cabinet has withdrawn a contentious bill aiming to legalize casinos following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which has exacerbated political instability in the country.

Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat explained that the bill's delay is strategic, intending its reintroduction under more favorable conditions. The government continues to face public resistance to the bill, which had promised economic benefits through increased investments and tourism. However, political shifts—including the opposition from the Bhumjaithai Party, which exited the ruling coalition following a leaked call scandal—forced the postponement.

The Pheu Thai Party maintained that legalizing casinos is only a fragment of their broader strategy to tackle Thailand's economic challenges, emphasizing tourism's integral role in economic recovery and growth. The delay aims to give the government more time to communicate the bill's potential advantages to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025