Thai Cabinet Withdraws Controversial Casino Bill Amid Political Turmoil

Thailand's Cabinet has withdrawn a contentious bill aiming to legalize casinos following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which has exacerbated political instability in the country.

Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat explained that the bill's delay is strategic, intending its reintroduction under more favorable conditions. The government continues to face public resistance to the bill, which had promised economic benefits through increased investments and tourism. However, political shifts—including the opposition from the Bhumjaithai Party, which exited the ruling coalition following a leaked call scandal—forced the postponement.

The Pheu Thai Party maintained that legalizing casinos is only a fragment of their broader strategy to tackle Thailand's economic challenges, emphasizing tourism's integral role in economic recovery and growth. The delay aims to give the government more time to communicate the bill's potential advantages to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)