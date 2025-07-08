Left Menu

Political Showdown: Congress vs. BJP Over Alleged Animosity Case

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari staged a protest against an FIR filed for allegedly forcing a man to make false claims, accusing the BJP of suppressing opposition voices. Patwari and the Congress demand governmental accountability, while BJP officials accuse him of spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:22 IST
Political Showdown: Congress vs. BJP Over Alleged Animosity Case
Jitu Patwari
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to the streets on Tuesday, protesting an FIR registered against him for allegedly coercing a man into making false claims. Patwari accuses the ruling BJP of using their power to stifle opposition voices in the state.

The case against Patwari, registered by Mungaoli police in Ashoknagar district last month, relates to a youth from the Lodhi community allegedly assaulted and forced to consume faeces. Initially seeking Patwari's assistance, the youth later claimed the Congress leader had pressured him to file a formal complaint. Authorities declared the allegations baseless and charged Patwari with spreading societal discord and instigating caste clashes through social media.

Reporting to the press, Patwari announced the 'Ashoknagar Nyay Satyagraha,' a movement by Congress leaders for the Ashok Nagar citizens' rights. He expressed confidence in Congress returning to power in the state post-1,208 days, while State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang criticized Congress for sensationalism, demanding Patwari's apology for misleading claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025