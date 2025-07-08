Political Showdown: Congress vs. BJP Over Alleged Animosity Case

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to the streets on Tuesday, protesting an FIR registered against him for allegedly coercing a man into making false claims. Patwari accuses the ruling BJP of using their power to stifle opposition voices in the state.

The case against Patwari, registered by Mungaoli police in Ashoknagar district last month, relates to a youth from the Lodhi community allegedly assaulted and forced to consume faeces. Initially seeking Patwari's assistance, the youth later claimed the Congress leader had pressured him to file a formal complaint. Authorities declared the allegations baseless and charged Patwari with spreading societal discord and instigating caste clashes through social media.

Reporting to the press, Patwari announced the 'Ashoknagar Nyay Satyagraha,' a movement by Congress leaders for the Ashok Nagar citizens' rights. He expressed confidence in Congress returning to power in the state post-1,208 days, while State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang criticized Congress for sensationalism, demanding Patwari's apology for misleading claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)