Political Showdown: Congress vs. BJP Over Alleged Animosity Case
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari staged a protest against an FIR filed for allegedly forcing a man to make false claims, accusing the BJP of suppressing opposition voices. Patwari and the Congress demand governmental accountability, while BJP officials accuse him of spreading misinformation.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to the streets on Tuesday, protesting an FIR registered against him for allegedly coercing a man into making false claims. Patwari accuses the ruling BJP of using their power to stifle opposition voices in the state.
The case against Patwari, registered by Mungaoli police in Ashoknagar district last month, relates to a youth from the Lodhi community allegedly assaulted and forced to consume faeces. Initially seeking Patwari's assistance, the youth later claimed the Congress leader had pressured him to file a formal complaint. Authorities declared the allegations baseless and charged Patwari with spreading societal discord and instigating caste clashes through social media.
Reporting to the press, Patwari announced the 'Ashoknagar Nyay Satyagraha,' a movement by Congress leaders for the Ashok Nagar citizens' rights. He expressed confidence in Congress returning to power in the state post-1,208 days, while State Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang criticized Congress for sensationalism, demanding Patwari's apology for misleading claims.
