Yediyurappa Accuses Karnataka Government of Bankruptcy

Senior BJP leader Yediyurappa claims the Congress-led government in Karnataka is financially bankrupt and demands transparency from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He asserts that stalled development and unpaid schemes like Gruha Lakshmi highlight the state's financial woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:53 IST
In a sharp critique, senior BJP leader Yediyurappa accused the Congress government in Karnataka of financial mismanagement, labeling it 'bankrupt' and calling for transparency from key state leaders.

Addressing the media, Yediyurappa contended that the government focuses more on publicity than effective implementation of its schemes, resulting in stalled development due to lack of funds.

He highlighted issues such as the non-disbursement of payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and an ongoing strike by lorry owners over unpaid dues, calling for immediate action to address these financial concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

