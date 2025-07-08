Trump and Netanyahu's Quest for Gaza Ceasefire: Diplomatic Dance Continues

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set for another round of talks in Washington, focusing on achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. The meeting follows a productive dinner at the White House, where the leaders discussed strategies to address the conflict and humanitarian crisis in the region.

Netanyahu, after meeting House Speaker Mike Johnson, expressed optimism about ceasefire negotiations despite ongoing military operations. He underscored Israel's commitment to releasing hostages and dismantling Hamas' capabilities, viewing these steps as critical for long-term security and peace in the area.

Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, conveyed hope for a temporary ceasefire deal, aiming to release hostages and ensure an agreement by week's end. As tensions escalate, with thousands of casualties reported, the U.S. shows unwavering support for Israel, even amid Netanyahu's domestic legal challenges.