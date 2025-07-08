Trump's Shift in Stance: Criticism of Putin Amid Continuous Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump has voiced dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is causing significant casualties on both sides. In a cabinet meeting, Trump admitted disappointment in his previous efforts to negotiate with Putin to end the hostilities.

Trump's comments came after announcing a reversal of a weapons pause to Ukraine, highlighting a change in US policy towards Russia and Ukraine. This shift is notable for a president who has previously aligned himself with and praised the Russian leader.

Despite earlier suggesting he could swiftly resolve the conflict, Trump now openly criticizes Putin, underscoring the complexities of US foreign policy in the region. He commended Ukrainian bravery, stating that their resistance may have prevented a swift and decisive Russian victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)