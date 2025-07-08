Left Menu

Trump's Shift in Stance: Criticism of Putin Amid Continuous Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump expresses dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine persists. He acknowledges his previous attempts to influence Putin have failed, marking a shift in his stance on the conflict. The reversal of a weapons pause to Ukraine reflects these changing dynamics.

President Donald Trump has voiced dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is causing significant casualties on both sides. In a cabinet meeting, Trump admitted disappointment in his previous efforts to negotiate with Putin to end the hostilities.

Trump's comments came after announcing a reversal of a weapons pause to Ukraine, highlighting a change in US policy towards Russia and Ukraine. This shift is notable for a president who has previously aligned himself with and praised the Russian leader.

Despite earlier suggesting he could swiftly resolve the conflict, Trump now openly criticizes Putin, underscoring the complexities of US foreign policy in the region. He commended Ukrainian bravery, stating that their resistance may have prevented a swift and decisive Russian victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

