Trump's Strategy Shifts: US Arms Ukraine amid Rising Tensions with Russia

President Donald Trump has approved sending U.S. defensive weapons to Ukraine and is contemplating further sanctions on Russia, reflecting his growing dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin regarding the escalating conflict in Ukraine. Despite his initial pledge to end the war swiftly, Trump's attempts at brokering peace have faltered.

Donald Trump

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed the approval for dispatching U.S. defensive weapons to Ukraine, signaling a potential escalation in U.S. involvement in the region. The decision comes as Trump grapples with frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin, given the increasing casualties in the ongoing conflict.

During a White House meeting with cabinet members, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Putin, highlighting the persistent fatalities among Russian and Ukrainian troops. His administration's diplomatic efforts have been unable to fulfill his initial campaign promise of ending the war swiftly.

Furthermore, Trump is deliberating over a Senate bill that proposes stringent sanctions on Russia and any nation conducting trade with it, including punitive tariffs on Russian commodities. In line with increasing support for Ukraine, Trump's authorization to send more defensive weapons reflects a strategic shift despite criticisms from Kyiv regarding a temporary halt in arms shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

