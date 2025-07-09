Trump's Tug of War: Defensive Aid to Ukraine Resumes Amid Pentagon Tensions

In a move that underscores the complexity of foreign policy and internal discord, President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to resume shipments of defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision comes after a brief pause in military aid, initiated last week by Pentagon officials citing concerns about dwindling American stockpiles.

The initial halt of critical air defense and artillery resources had sparked a wave of surprise and frustration, not only within the Trump administration but also among US lawmakers and Ukrainian officials. Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby coordinated the pause, which met with internal opposition among the military brass.

Trump's decision is viewed as a strategic reversal aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defenses amid intensified Russian aggression. Simultaneously, it reflects the increasing frustration of the US President with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump accuses of prolonging the conflict. The shift in Pentagon policy could face resistance from those advocating for restraint, but indicates a keener focus on enabling Ukraine to defend itself.