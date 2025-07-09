Left Menu

Justice Department Debunks Epstein Conspiracy Theories Amid Criticism

The Justice Department announced there is no evidence supporting conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's death and alleged client list. Criticism persisted from conservative figures despite Attorney General Pam Bondi's clarification on investigatory files. The announcement reaffirmed previous reports of Epstein's suicide, dismissing claims of blackmail or foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:07 IST
The Justice Department faced a flurry of questions on Tuesday after concluding there was no backing for conspiracy theories alleging a client list linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the results, conservative figures like Laura Loomer and Elon Musk criticized officials, suggesting information was being withheld.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously vowed significant revelations would emerge from the Epstein inquiry, hinting at lists and logs to disclose. On Tuesday, Bondi clarified her comments, referring to Epstein files as part of a broader collection, including other historic case files, while asserting sensitive materials would remain confidential due to their illicit nature.

The Department's memo indicated a thorough investigation uncovered no incriminating details connecting Epstein to blackmail or involvement of high-profile individuals. The findings confirmed Epstein's suicide in his cell, while an inspector general report highlighted lapses by prison staff prior to the incident. Despite opposition, Trump defended the Justice Department's integrity.

