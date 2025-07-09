PM Modi's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties and Securing Accolades in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his Brazil tour with notable achievements, including his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The summit facilitated crucial dialogues on diversifying trade and bolstering cooperation in clean energy, space, agriculture, and technology sectors.

In Brasilia, Modi's talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were described as 'productive', focusing on diversifying trade links and expanding collaboration in various strategic areas, such as defence and security. Agreements to strengthen cooperation across these fields were signed, further solidifying India-Brazil relations.

Highlighting the visit's success, Modi was awarded Brazil's top civilian honor, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, acknowledging his contributions to enhancing bilateral ties and international cooperation platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)