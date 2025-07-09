Brazil Honors PM Modi with Prestigious Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Brazil's highest civilian honor, The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, marking the 26th international accolade given to him since he took office in 2014. This prestigious award was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to congratulate PM Modi, describing the recognition as a proud moment for India. He emphasized that the award reflects Modi's visionary leadership and dedicated efforts to bolster India-Brazil relations.

The honor not only strengthens the bilateral ties between India and Brazil but also highlights the growing global stature of India under PM Modi's leadership. This milestone further cements India's position on the world stage through cooperation and shared global goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)