Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Strategies on Gaza Hostages and Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump to talk about freeing hostages in Gaza and dismantling Hamas' capabilities. Their discussion also covered the aftermath and potential impact of their purported victory over Iran. This meeting marks Netanyahu's third visit to the U.S. during Trump's second term.

In a recent meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump focused on efforts to free hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to dismantling the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas, outlining a strong stance against the organization.

The leaders also delved into the repercussions and potential outcomes of what Netanyahu described as a "great victory over Iran." This discussion comes on the heels of significant geopolitical shifts in the region.

This meeting, marking Netanyahu's third visit to the United States since President Trump began his second term, underscores the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Israel on critical security issues.

