Ocalan Calls for End to PKK Armed Struggle, Urges Democratic Shift

In a surprise online appearance, Abdullah Ocalan, the detained leader of the PKK, declared that the organization's armed resistance against Turkey has drawn to a close. Ocalan's call for a transition to democratic politics marks a significant turning point in the Kurdistan Workers Party's decades-long insurgency.

The video, released by Firat News Agency, marked a rare glimpse of Ocalan, who has been imprisoned since 1999. He appealed to the Turkish parliament to establish a commission dedicated to overseeing the disarmament process and managing a wider peace initiative.

Ocalan emphasized that the PKK's separatist goals had been satisfied and proposed that pro-Kurdish political parties coordinate with mainstream Turkish parties to further the peace agenda. This announcement follows the PKK's decision in May to cease its activities, reinforcing Ocalan's initial appeal made in February.

