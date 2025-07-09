Left Menu

Ocalan Calls for End to PKK Armed Struggle, Urges Democratic Shift

Abdullah Ocalan, leader of the PKK, announced the group's armed struggle against Turkey has ended, urging a shift towards democratic politics. In a recorded message, he called for a parliamentary commission to oversee disarmament, marking a historical shift after 40 years of insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:45 IST
In a surprise online appearance, Abdullah Ocalan, the detained leader of the PKK, declared that the organization's armed resistance against Turkey has drawn to a close. Ocalan's call for a transition to democratic politics marks a significant turning point in the Kurdistan Workers Party's decades-long insurgency.

The video, released by Firat News Agency, marked a rare glimpse of Ocalan, who has been imprisoned since 1999. He appealed to the Turkish parliament to establish a commission dedicated to overseeing the disarmament process and managing a wider peace initiative.

Ocalan emphasized that the PKK's separatist goals had been satisfied and proposed that pro-Kurdish political parties coordinate with mainstream Turkish parties to further the peace agenda. This announcement follows the PKK's decision in May to cease its activities, reinforcing Ocalan's initial appeal made in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

