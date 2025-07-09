Spanish Prime Minister's Crackdown on Corruption Amid Political Turmoil
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a plan to combat corruption following allegations against senior Socialist Party members. With calls for a snap election threatening his government, Sanchez introduced measures to prevent bribery in public procurement and worked with international organizations to tackle graft.
In a bid to preserve political stability, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has introduced a robust plan to combat corruption after senior figures within his ruling Socialist Party faced embezzlement accusations.
Sanchez, resisting mounting pressure from the opposition for a snap election, detailed his anti-corruption strategy during an extraordinary parliamentary session on Wednesday. The plan includes 15 measures aimed at curbing bribery in government contracts, alongside collaboration with the OECD to tackle graft.
This development comes after the pre-trial detention of Santos Cerdan, a former high-ranking party official, who allegedly distributed kickbacks for public works contracts. While Cerdan denies wrongdoing, opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo intensifies calls for Sanchez to take responsibility and consider an election.
