Violence erupted in various parts of West Bengal as Left-wing activists clashed with police and TMC supporters during a nationwide general strike called by 10 central trade unions. Despite increased security measures, clashes occurred over issues such as liberalization, price hikes, and joblessness.

The West Bengal police, maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against bandhs, forcefully removed strike supporters who attempted to disrupt public life. However, strikes led to significant disruptions, particularly affecting banking services and transport across the state.

Protests in areas like Ganguly Bagan and College Street turned violent as demonstrators faced off against law enforcement. Senior political figures criticized the crackdown, highlighting swayed allegiances and accusing the ruling government of stifling peaceful dissent.