Clashes Erupt in West Bengal Amid General Strike Called by Trade Unions

Violence broke out across West Bengal as Left-wing activists supporting a nationwide general strike clashed with police and TMC supporters. The strike, protesting against liberalization, price rise, and joblessness, led to disruptions in transport and banking services. Authorities deployed additional forces for maintaining normalcy.

Updated: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:47 IST
Violence erupted in various parts of West Bengal as Left-wing activists clashed with police and TMC supporters during a nationwide general strike called by 10 central trade unions. Despite increased security measures, clashes occurred over issues such as liberalization, price hikes, and joblessness.

The West Bengal police, maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against bandhs, forcefully removed strike supporters who attempted to disrupt public life. However, strikes led to significant disruptions, particularly affecting banking services and transport across the state.

Protests in areas like Ganguly Bagan and College Street turned violent as demonstrators faced off against law enforcement. Senior political figures criticized the crackdown, highlighting swayed allegiances and accusing the ruling government of stifling peaceful dissent.

